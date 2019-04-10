14 down, one to go.

UCF wrapped up one final workout on Wednesday and will now look ahead to Saturday's spring game. Josh Heupel met with the media afterward.

What is the spring game format?

"We'll go offense vs. defense. Ones, twos and threes will compete against each other. Ones on ones, twos on twos, threes on threes. There's some veteran guys that may get out fairly quickly, the beginning to middle portion of the spring game. We'll go at it that way."

How do you look at the spring game? Is it the be all, end all of what you've seen?

"I think it's a culmination of where your kids should be growing. I think it's a great opportunity for young guys in particular to see how they're going to handle game day. They've been in the stadium and have had coaches off the field. They've had to own it. What's different is there's people in the stands and they get a sense of what game day is going to be like. You want to see guys handle it from snap to whistle. Also between plays, be able to learn from it, correct it and be able to move on."

What will you look for from your quarterbacks?

"They've gotten a ton of reps. The group has consistently gotten better every single day. They've pushed each other in a really positive way. I love the way they've competed. We've still got a long ways to go before we get to training camp. I don't think (the spring game) will decide anything as far as that goes. I do want to see them handle and manage the game. The most important we do is take care of the football at the quarterback position and learning how to not get your team beat. That's the first step to becoming starter. I want them to make plays when they present themselves. Really just operate and manage the game. The ability to communicate to the offensive line. Be able to check plays based on what they're seeing from the defense. Control what we're doing."

As you get to the end of spring, what stands out as the most successful part?

"There's too many players who have grown to single out one guy. Really to me, just a position. I truly feel like we've had great buy-in since we got back. I think through the 15 days our guys have gotten a lot smarter, understanding our schemes, playing with great technique. Today we had a bunch of special teams competitive situations. We're working punt vs. punt return guys. One-on-one. Great effort and great technique. We're so much further ahead in some of those areas. Some of those are guys that start for us. A lot of those are guys who haven't stepped on the field yet. They've really grown.

"I think defensively, we still have a lot of growth left at the defensive line. I like how our young guys are playing. They're playing more aggressive, more assertive. Changing the line of scrimmage.

"At the same time, I like what we're doing on the offensive line. We have grown physically as far as moving and indenting the line of scrimmage. I feel like we have a much better understanding of where we are. We're starting to develop some depth on the offensive line. Something that we didn't have a year ago. Some young guys are starting to grow. I like what we've done, but we're far from being a finished product."

What have you been able to accomplish this spring that you couldn't get done last spring?

"I think year one is unique in itself. Your players don't really know what's going to happen when they walk into the building. They have a sense of it. You try to tell them what it's going to be like. There's always some stress as far as the unknown. Since we've gotten back, I feel like cohesively as a team, trusting coaching and taking coaching in a really positive way. Taking that and implementing that into your game. The understanding of what we're doing schematically in all three phases of the game. We are so much different than we were when we finished. We've still got a long ways to go. I like the attitude, mentality and competitiveness that our team has had."

How did that left tackle competition shape out? Is that still ongoing?

"It's still ongoing. For every player inside of your program, you look and you're still three and a half months away from kicking off your preseason camp. There's so much that players are going to continue to develop and change in their game. The understanding of what you're doing. The ability to play with great technique. Physically, your guys are going to change with everything that you're doing in the weight room. You've got to give kids the ability to judge them for who they are on that day, not where they were three and a half months ago. We'll continue to battle into the summer and into training camp. I do like some of our youth - I mentioned it earlier - on the offensive line. You mention the left tackle position. Guys that have grown throughout the course of the 15 days. Maybe a day or two where they had a hiccup and took a step back, but for the most part they've really climbed and got a lot more physical and trusting in their technique, and communicating better."

What do you want to see during the offseason?

"Continue to build cohesiveness inside of our locker room. We talk about having a brotherhood. That's the No. 1 thing. To me, culture wins out almost every single time. Pouring into each other and the culture. Obviously physically want to continue to get bigger and stronger, particularly at the line of scrimmage. They'll get in shape as we go through summer conditioning. As we continue to go back through it, they'll have the ability to watch spring cut-ups, do extra work on their own and fundamentally really grow. If we can do that, with the fundamentals of our technique, understanding our assignments, we'll come back at the opening of training camp and be a different team than we are right now."

Last year Rashard Causey had such a big year at nickel. Has one of the corners emerged there?

"It's a position where we lost a guy. Causey, a year ago at this time, he really wasn't playing a ton of nickel. He was playing outside at corner. Made the adjustment when we finished up spring ball. We felt like had had an opportunity to get on the field and compete and earn some playing time. Ended up playing extremely well. That was indicative of who he is physically as a player. As much as anything, the time and energy that he poured into understanding what we're doing. Also studying game film week to week. Really understanding our opponents. Understanding tendencies. That led to him playing at a really high level. Have a couple young guys that are there playing right now. Zamari Maxwell is there. A-Rob (Aaron Robinson) is there. Other guys have gotten a crack at it. That's a position we don't have an entrenched starter right now."

Adrian Killins has said he thinks the offense is running faster than last year.

"As you go back and watch the cut-ups, I think during the course of the season you're getting a lot better as a football team. When you go back and study the tape, it's really obvious just the growth that your players have from week to week during the course of the season. Playing with great technique, understanding schemes, playing way more efficiently, communication is better. Our ability to play quicker from the end of the previous play to the next snap. That comes from guys understanding the nuances of where to kick the ball to the official. Where to get their eyes back. Having a deeper understanding of what we're doing and putting themselves in position quicker as well. It comes with your quarterback understanding what you're doing offensively. That allows you to play with tempo because you can only snap it as fast as he is comfortable playing and executing with the ball in his hands. He's your decision maker and has to be ready to snap it.



"I think you put all those things, during the offseason. I mentioned our guys have a really good understanding of what we're doing. In particular, our ones. The guys who played a lot of football a year ago. They're playing much faster from the snap to the echo of the whistle because they understand and they have a lot of reps built into what we're doing scheme wise. They're trusting what they're seeing and playing as fast as they possibly can. The nuances of how we need to play once the previous play is over. Our guys have a better understanding of how to position themselves and get in formation quicker."

Who really benefited from this spring?

"There's a bunch of guys. Every single young guy inside of our program. I truly mean it. Our guys have competed really well. They've made huge, huge strides. Trey Green at corner. A guy that played early and ultimately redshirted. He's had a fantastic spring. Ed Collins at left tackle. He's had a great spring. Just how he's grown. Those are two names, but there's a bunch of guys that have really made a lot of strides."

How have the early enrollees done?

"(Dillon Gabriel is) completely different player than he was day one. You see those guys grow during the 15 days of practice. That's a guy that should be going to prom in a week or two and he's going to a spring game. Much better understanding. So much further ahead of where he would be if he came in May or June. The two young linebackers have been fantastic. Still have a long ways to go in understanding and recognizing and pulling the trigger with what they see. But they've adjusted to the speed of the game. They've made plays. They're doing a fantastic job on special teams. Guys that will feel like have an opportunity to impact our season next fall."

For the four quarterbacks, do you have a play count for the spring?

"We'll get in tomorrow and Friday as a staff and develop a play count with what we're looking for with the ones, two and threes. Based on that, we'll divvy up the reps for the quarterbacks."