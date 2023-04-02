It's a spring of opportunity for UCF's offensive line.

The Knights have several open positions among their starting five, notably at center, tackle and guard after losing Matt Lee, Ryan Swoboda and Sam Jackson from the 2022 squad.

Over the weekend, we caught up with co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Herb Hand for a deep dive about his position group.

Here's a recap of the 25-minute interview:

Hand began by noting the strong leadership on the offensive line, led by Lokahi Pauole, Ed Collins, Paul Rubelt and Chidoziri Maghiro. "It's their unit."

For the new guys, it's their opportunity to earn a position.

"It's been a really good spring so far working with those guys."

At center, UCF brought in Fresno State center Bula Schmidt and also has redshirt freshman Caden Kitler. Lokahi did receive snaps at center at the beginning of spring. He also played center for one series at FAU last year.

"Bula is new to our system, new to our team, but he's a veteran player. He's been a multi-year starter at a great program in Fresno State and played for a great offensive line coach, Saga Tuitele, who is now at Arizona State. I talked to Saga before we brought Bula in and he's everything Saga told me he was going to be. He's a leader. He works his tail off. He's got a very physical mentality. He's been a great addition so far.

"We brought in Caden Kitler last year. He redshirted and played the last several series of the Temple game. That was great experience for him. He ran with our twos the whole season last year. Been really happy with his development. The biggest thing with him is we wanted to see him put on some good weight. Last year when he got here he was 270, 275. Right now he's about 294. Coach Dawson and the strength staff, the nutrition staff, everybody has done a good job with him to put on some really good weight. We're excited about his development."

Hand also spoke about Stanford transfer Drake Metcalf, who will enroll this summer.

"He'll be right in the mix for that position (center) as well. We're excited about the opportunity for those guys."

Speaking of his entire offensive line this spring, Hand likes their physicality and finishing blocks.

"I've been happy with that... You'll never be completely satisfied, but I feel we're playing with more of a physical mentality. That comes from Lokahi and his leadership in the room. The standard he sets in the room. Bula has brought that mentality with him. I'm excited about that. Paul (Rubelt) is another. He's massive and a real physical dude. Guys don't like coming off a block because he's such a big, strong human."

Hand described Ed Collins as their "glue guy." He "holds everything together." Collins was a tackle starter under Heupel, but has been a backup since Gus/Hand arrived. We spoke with Collins on Thursday and he said his goal was to play this year. He's been working at both tackle and guard.

Hand: "I can't talk highly enough how I feel about Ed Collins as a person. Here's a guy who was a starter. Everybody wants to play. Ed went from being a starter to being a backup dude. Every day he comes to work. He practices and strains every day. He's the assistant coach in the room. Not just from scheme and technique standpoint, but a culture standpoint."

Hand added that he trusts Collins "immeasurably" and "wants the best for him."

Hand reiterated his stance that he's "ride or die" with the top five offensive line starters. He's not a coach that routinely subs in and out.

"I love Ed Collins. I wish we had more guys like him in college football that don't just go to where they, it is what it is with the transfer portal. He loves being a Knight. That's how I feel about him."