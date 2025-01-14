Once a Knight, always a Knight: Ocoee LB Michael McClenton commits to UCF

Michael McClenton's dream is becoming a reality.

The standout Ocoee Knights linebacker and one of Central Florida's top players has long aspired to stay home and represent Orlando as a 'Hometown Hero.'

His patience paid off last week when UCF coaches Scott Frost and Kenny Martin made it official with a scholarship offer during their visit to Ocoee High School. Less than a week later, McClenton became Frost's first Class of 2026 commitment.

"I was beyond excited," McClenton told Rivals about receiving his UCF offer last Wednesday. "I didn't really know for sure, but I had a good feeling once the new staff came in and Coach Kenny (Martin) was still there, knowing the way Coach Kenny pushed for me with the old staff.

"I was in school and I get a call from coach to come to the office. At first, I saw Coach Martin through the window, but I didn't see Coach Frost. When I saw him, I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's getting serious now!' They shook my hand and we started talking. Coach Frost was like, 'I want to give you the opportunity to play at UCF.'

"I was like, thank you, thank you, thank you. It was a great moment."

McClenton has put up monster stats at Ocoee with more than 200 tackles in each of the past two seasons. As a junior in 2024, he recorded 219 tackles with 46 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.

"(Coach Frost said) I play with a high motor, high intensity, good passion for the game, great hands, good technique," McClenton said.

Despite the high-level production, FBS offers had been light with just Liberty and Marshall so far. Many coaches like bigger linebackers than McClenton's 6-foot height.

"Coach Frost coached Shaquem Griffin and said how I kind of resembled him," McClenton said. "I know he has the one hand, but just based off the fact that he was doubted so many times. He didn't have all the things that other people have or the high recruits had. So they just basically told me they were coming to get me based off productivity and not measurables. That's what they care about. He's not a coach that thinks measurables are more important than productivity."