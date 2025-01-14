Once a Knight, always a Knight: Ocoee LB Michael McClenton commits to UCF

Michael McClenton's dream is becoming a reality.
The standout Ocoee Knights linebacker and one of Central Florida's top players has long aspired to stay home and represent Orlando as a 'Hometown Hero.'
His patience paid off last week when UCF coaches Scott Frost and Kenny Martin made it official with a scholarship offer during their visit to Ocoee High School. Less than a week later, McClenton became Frost's first Class of 2026 commitment.
"I was beyond excited," McClenton told Rivals about receiving his UCF offer last Wednesday. "I didn't really know for sure, but I had a good feeling once the new staff came in and Coach Kenny (Martin) was still there, knowing the way Coach Kenny pushed for me with the old staff.
"I was in school and I get a call from coach to come to the office. At first, I saw Coach Martin through the window, but I didn't see Coach Frost. When I saw him, I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's getting serious now!' They shook my hand and we started talking. Coach Frost was like, 'I want to give you the opportunity to play at UCF.'
"I was like, thank you, thank you, thank you. It was a great moment."
McClenton has put up monster stats at Ocoee with more than 200 tackles in each of the past two seasons. As a junior in 2024, he recorded 219 tackles with 46 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.
"(Coach Frost said) I play with a high motor, high intensity, good passion for the game, great hands, good technique," McClenton said.
Despite the high-level production, FBS offers had been light with just Liberty and Marshall so far. Many coaches like bigger linebackers than McClenton's 6-foot height.
"Coach Frost coached Shaquem Griffin and said how I kind of resembled him," McClenton said. "I know he has the one hand, but just based off the fact that he was doubted so many times. He didn't have all the things that other people have or the high recruits had. So they just basically told me they were coming to get me based off productivity and not measurables. That's what they care about. He's not a coach that thinks measurables are more important than productivity."
That was last Wednesday. McClenton was thinking about committing on the spot, but wanted to be deliberate with his decision.
"Coach Kenny and my head coach, we've been having countless talks about my future," McClenton said. "Talking with my family. Praying to God about it. God woke me up today and I had it in my mind. I talked to my parents last night about the decision, talked to my coach last night and ultimately I was just going to sleep on it and just let God handle the rest. And I woke up this morning and I had that good feeling in my body that I should make this commitment.
"So I went in my coach's office, we called Coach Kenny and Coach Frost and told them."
McClenton will have the distinction of being the first high school commitment of Frost's new UCF era.
"They were beyond excited," McClenton said. "They were just screaming, jumping around, ready to get me on campus. I'm going to be an early enrollee at UCF in 2026. I'm his first commit in 2026 class."
McClenton began his high school career at Lake Mary where he looked up to Braeden Marshall, who is now one of UCF's key defensive players.
"Braeden is my former teammate, so I was hanging around him a lot last season," McClenton said. "Watching him last spring, seeing him go through the process and grow through that UCF program. I saw how welcoming their fans are, really just seeing how welcoming everything at UCF was."
In fact, McClenton had a long conversation with Marshall right before he announced his commitment.
"He was telling me congratulations. Keep pushing, but ultimately stay humble and just keep working. He knows they got a dog. Once I get in there, I'm going to put my head down and go to work. He was talking about what we're gonna do, put in countless hours and just keep my head on straight."
McClenton could play any linebacker position in college.
"Hybrid, middle or sometimes down on the line," McClenton said. "And that's another reason why I really like Coach Frost. He says he's not going to limit me to just one spot. He said, 'I'm going to let you play and be the ball player I know you know how to be.'"
His family was also super excited about the decision. His father, Michael McClenton Sr., serves on Ocoee's coaching staff under head coach Buck Gurley.
"I've been playing football all my life," McClenton said. "I came out with a football in my hands. My high school head coach, Coach Buck, he's like my uncle. Him and my dad have been coaching together for 10-plus years. They started off at Lake Mary Prep.
"I've just been around the game so long. I used to be pushed in a stroller at practice when I was a fresh baby. I've just been around the game all my life. This is like a dream come true."