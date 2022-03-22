UCF OC and QB coach Chip Lindsey talks about the first four days of spring practice, goes in-depth about the QB competition and more.

Here's a recap of his media availability on Tuesday:

-Today was the fourth day of practice. Chip says today was "pretty good" in terms of energy, attitude and body language but "not their best day." They need to be better on Thursday. "Any time you challenge this group, I think they rise to the challenge."

-Today they worked on third down for the first time, which comes with new intricacies in terms of different looks, understanding protections, down and distance, etc. Still thought it was a "solid day."

-Lindsey he's pleased overall with the offense, but said again they need to bring more energy on Thursday.

-I asked if Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee had separated themselves to be considered the top two QBs.

"Probably a little early to say that," Lindsey said. "We still rotate Thomas and Parker in there some. Joey some too. Joey is a talented guy who can do different things. We hope to narrow that thing down the further we go through spring ball. One day two guys will get a heavy dose of certain groups and the next day the other day... We want to get that thing narrowed down by the end of spring."

-On freshman QB Thomas Castellanos: