Spring Update with WR Coach Grant Heard

The newest addition to UCF on-field coaching staff is Grant Heard, who spent the previous five years at Indiana. Prior to his time in Bloomington, Heard coached at his alma mater, Ole Miss.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Heard had familiarity with Gus Malzahn from his SEC days.

"I knew Coach Malzahn when I was at Ole Miss sand he was at Auburn. I believe in God and prayed about this, me and my wife. We felt like this was the best opportunity for us. We're supposed to be here. We took the plunge. It's been awesome every day."

What did he know about UCF prior to arriving?

"It's a name. It's been winning. From my viewpoint, they've been having exciting offenses. That was a big attraction, to be able to come to Florida. Be able to get some of the top players and play in an explosive offense. Just make it better, as good as I can here. Try to fit in with what Coach Malzahn wants. Just have fun."

Heard was one of the top wide receivers in Ole Miss history (1996-2000), finishing his playing days as the program leader in career receptions and scores. In the 1997 season opener, the Rebels held on for an overtime win against a UCF team led by quarterback Daunte Culpepper.

"We probably should have lost that game. Somehow we snuck out with a win. We probably took those guys for granted. Looking back now, they had a Hall of Fame quarterback. We should have been a little more serious. Those guys came in and played us tough."

In talking about his new job at UCF, Heard believes his receivers should get plenty of one-on-one opportunities since they'll be balanced offense.

"I want to learn (from Malzahn) and bring some stuff I've done in the past so we can make the offense better."

What's it like working with this group of wide receivers?

"It's a bunch of personalities. I think I might have the biggest personality in there. But it's fun. I don't dread being around those guys. We laugh. We have fun. They know when it's time to work. It's been an awesome experience. Me just getting to know who they are, their personalities. Who needs to be pushed a little bit harder than others. It's been a joyful experience. And the weather is amazing."