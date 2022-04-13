Spring Update with WR Coach Grant Heard
The newest addition to UCF on-field coaching staff is Grant Heard, who spent the previous five years at Indiana. Prior to his time in Bloomington, Heard coached at his alma mater, Ole Miss.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Heard had familiarity with Gus Malzahn from his SEC days.
"I knew Coach Malzahn when I was at Ole Miss sand he was at Auburn. I believe in God and prayed about this, me and my wife. We felt like this was the best opportunity for us. We're supposed to be here. We took the plunge. It's been awesome every day."
What did he know about UCF prior to arriving?
"It's a name. It's been winning. From my viewpoint, they've been having exciting offenses. That was a big attraction, to be able to come to Florida. Be able to get some of the top players and play in an explosive offense. Just make it better, as good as I can here. Try to fit in with what Coach Malzahn wants. Just have fun."
Heard was one of the top wide receivers in Ole Miss history (1996-2000), finishing his playing days as the program leader in career receptions and scores. In the 1997 season opener, the Rebels held on for an overtime win against a UCF team led by quarterback Daunte Culpepper.
"We probably should have lost that game. Somehow we snuck out with a win. We probably took those guys for granted. Looking back now, they had a Hall of Fame quarterback. We should have been a little more serious. Those guys came in and played us tough."
In talking about his new job at UCF, Heard believes his receivers should get plenty of one-on-one opportunities since they'll be balanced offense.
"I want to learn (from Malzahn) and bring some stuff I've done in the past so we can make the offense better."
What's it like working with this group of wide receivers?
"It's a bunch of personalities. I think I might have the biggest personality in there. But it's fun. I don't dread being around those guys. We laugh. We have fun. They know when it's time to work. It's been an awesome experience. Me just getting to know who they are, their personalities. Who needs to be pushed a little bit harder than others. It's been a joyful experience. And the weather is amazing."
What does he like about Ryan O'Keefe?
"In the four weeks I've been here, watching how he approaches practice every day. Especially him and Flash. They approach practice like pros. They go out and they work. I don't have to tell them go. I have to tell them to slow down sometimes. They come out with a mindset of trying to get better every day."
What can O'Keefe do to take his game to another level?
"He can run. Just working on him getting in and out of his cuts better at the top of his cuts. He is quick and fast, but the better he can get in and out of his cuts, he's going to be even more explosive of a player to create space that he needs. He comes out and works. If I told him to run through a wall, I think he would."
Jaylon "Flash" Robinson is looking to rebound from an injury-plagued season in 2021.
"He's a guy that knows how to run routes. He's one of the best, and I've gotten to coach some good ones, but he's one of the best pure route runners I've seen in a long time. My big challenge for him is be more vocal. Those little lapses he has where he might drop an easy catch. He'll go and catch a one-handed catch one day and then drop an easy one. Just being consistent. Challenging him to practice hard which he's done every day. He's been a pleasure to be around."
There's also an ongoing battle between incoming Auburn transfer Kobe Hudson and Jaylon Griffin, a former JUCO player that has drawn rave reviews this spring.
"One day Jaylon has a good day. One day Kobe has a really good day. It's back and forth. I think they're still growing into the position. It's been fun. It makes me feel better I have two guys that can go out there and compete."
What's it like working with Gus Malzahn?
"It's been fun. I didn't know his personality. I didn't know how he did things. I call my wife every day and tell her how much I enjoy being around the offensive group. We have fun. We work, but we have fun doing it."
Joey Gatewood is UCF's newest receiver having moved over from quarterback.
"It's still a work in progress. Just rep wise, changing positions and understanding the nuances that come with it. One thing he understands is he knows what to do, but still trying to figure out how to do it. He's a work in progress. I think as long as he keeps working, he'll give us a chance to help us out."
In terms of recruiting, which will be a big focus of the next few months with coaches going back on the road and host summer visits, Heard says he's "super excited."
"Coming from where I came from, we had a bunch of Florida kids on our team. But it was tough to get them because they can't just come (and easily visit). What's different (about UCF) is kids stop by all the time. Even from out of state because everybody wants to come to Disney. While they're here, they come by UCF. We've gotten some big-time talent here on campus. That's all you can do is get them here, show them what you've got. Try to give yourself the best opportunity you can. That's the part that's been exciting.
"Still trying to figure out where I'm going to be recruiting. As soon as I got here, I saw their list and have been trying to get in touch with all the wideouts they've been recruiting. Deciding which ones I really like and which ones I don't. It's been fun."