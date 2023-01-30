A week after his official visit, Stanford offensive lineman Drake Metcalf has committed to UCF.

Metcalf, who will enroll this summer, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He is being recruited as a center, but can also play guard.

The Orange, Calif., native graduated from storied St. John Bosco High School which was crowned National Champions during his senior season in 2019. Metcalf was a four-star center in the 2020 class, choosing Stanford over dozens of other schools that included USC, Oregon, TCU and Northwestern.

After redshirting in 2020, Metcalf appeared in all 12 games as a reserve in 2021. He saw action in a handful of games in 2022 as the backup center and had one start at right guard against Notre Dame. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the departure of Stanford head coach David Shaw.

He also visited SMU and Northwestern during his transfer recruitment process.

Last week, Metcalf explained why UCF is so appealing to him.

"I'd say the overall experience of the football program," he said. "I've seen the vibe from videos of the Bounce House and the stadium shaking just full of crazed Knight fans. The community is awesome around the school. There's no NFL team, so UCF is the team of Orlando. UCF is going to the Big 12 which is really enticing to me. It's very evident UCF isn't tiptoeing over the threshold into the Big 12. They're preparing to blow the door completely off the hinges. They mentioned that to me the entire weekend. They're not going through the motions. They want to freaking win the Big 12 and establish a level of dominance."

To learn more about Metcalf, read this post-visit interview. Stay tuned to UCFSports.com for more on this addition.





