UCF's mega visit extravaganza - Bounce House Weekend - has arrived. 20 official visitors are expected to be on campus over the next three days. The star-studded group is comprised of many of the nation's best players that could help UCF become a national championship contender in the Big 12. In addition to the official visitors, more players will stopping by on Saturday for an unofficial visit. Many of those prospects have set official visits for later in the month. UCFSports.com breaks it all down below.

Offense

Stacy Gage, ranked the nation's No. 6 running back, has a bevy of top offers and is strongly considering schools such as Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Colorado, Ohio State, Alabama, USC and Penn State. He hasn't announced any firm visit plans for the remainder of the month, though has mentioned those schools as strong possibilities. Gage spent last year at Tampa-Wharton and is transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas in South Florida for his senior season. He previously visited UCF in April for the spring game.

Last week, Bredell Richardson listed a final four of LSU, Oregon, Michigan and Michigan State though UCF has now entered the picture and is hosting him this weekend. He is ranked the nation's No. 11 wide receiver.

Joseph Stone Jr. has been a longtime commitment to LSU dating all the way back to last summer. He has two official visits locked in June - UCF for Bounce House Weekend and Texas (June 16). Other trips will be lined up soon. Listed as a four-star athlete, most schools are recruiting him to play wide receiver. "With the visits coming up, I just want to go some places and see everywhere before I wrap it up and close the recruitment and go to school," Stone told Rivals earlier this spring. "You can never have enough relationships, you can never downplay relationships."

On the eve of his official visits, Andrew Brinson just dropped his top eight which includes UCF, Purdue, Oregon State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Illinois and NC State. After Bounce House Weekend, Brinson has plans to visit Oregon State (June 16) and Purdue (June 23). Brinson visited UCF multiple times this spring. "UCF is just really beautiful," Brinson said in March. "It's probably the best campus I've seen. The coaching staff is great. They all greeted me with a smile and a handshake. Everything was just really nice."

Kylan Fox has been a high-priority target for quite some time. The tight end most recently visited in March and will also take official visits to Miami (June 9) and Florida State (June 23). UCF sees him in a role similar to NFL tight end C.J. Uzomah, who Gus Malzahn coached at his previous stop. "We watched a lot of tape (on Uzomah)," Fox told UCFSports.com in March. "I'm very versatile. I can be in-line, I can play receiver, I can play slot, tight end or H-back. I use my hands well. I can get in the run game and block. I'm a versatile threat."