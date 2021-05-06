 UCFSports - Talented SC athlete Deuce Caldwell books UCF visit
Talented SC athlete Deuce Caldwell books UCF visit

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
One of the top players in South Carolina will be in Orlando next month.

Deuce Caldwell, an athlete from Mauldin (S.C.), announced earlier this week he will be at UCF the weekend of June 25 for an official visit.

"UCF is a great school," Caldwell said. "I have a strong relationship with the coaching staff. I'm talking to Coach (Addison) Williams, Coach T-Will (Travis Williams) and other coaches. I can't wait to get on campus."

Caldwell was an early target, receiving an offer not long after Gus Malzahn's staff was finalized.

"(The UCF coaches) told me they love how I move for my size," Caldwell said. "I'd fit into that nickel or will linebacker spot. I feel like with my athleticism I can fit perfectly in the scheme because their system is kind of like the system I run at my high school now."

He also has an official visit to North Carolina the weekend of June 15. Baylor and West Virginia are other possible visits.

