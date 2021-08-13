Tatum Bethune's outlook for the defense: 'Dominant and physical'

There's a growing sense of excitement when you talk to UCF's defensive players.

2020 was a mostly forgettable campaign for that side of the ball - UCF finished near the bottom in FBS for total defense - but a new coaching staff, added experience and some key transfers have players believing they're in store for a big turnaround.

Junior linebacker Tatum Bethune echoed those thoughts during his Thursday interview session.

UCF held their first full scrimmage a day earlier and head coach Gus Malzahn said the defense had the upper hand. How does Bethune think they did?

"I feel like our unit did very solid," Bethune said. "The communication is a lot more fluent, way better than the spring and the defense is a lot more physical. We just took that next step and now we need to take a bigger step."

He expanded more when asked about the improving defense.

"I feel like our defensive line is very dominant," Bethune said. "That's the biggest part of our defense. It starts up front. The communication is way better than the spring. We're all starting to understand the defense. I'm just excited."

The communication is also vastly improved.

"Back in the spring, we really didn't talk," Bethune said. "We'd do our job. Now we're all on the same page. Even the d-line is talking to us and we talk to the defensive backs. The more communication the better the defense is. And the physicality. Coach T-Will really emphasizes physicality."

And more hype for the defensive line, which could go from UCF's weak link to their strongest spot on defense.

"The defensive line is very dominant," Bethune said. "Kalia Davis, Ricky Barber, Big Kat, Montalvo, all them are very dominant. The hole opens up for me to make tackles. I thank them every play. I love them."

I asked Tatum to name drop one of the younger players having a standout camp thus far.

"(DB) Brandon Adams, No. 31. That guy is very physical. I can tell that he really pays attention to the playbook. He's been standing out."

What will we see from the defense when the season begins in three weeks against Boise State?

"A very dominant and physical defense flying to the ball," Bethune said. "I really can't explain it. You'll just have to see it. It's exciting."



