One of UCF's top Class or 2021 targets spent a couple days on campus last week.

Charlie Browder, who is from Kingsport, Tenn., and attends Christ School in Arden, N.C., was identified early by new co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as a high priority, picking up his UCF offer in early January.

With his school on spring break, Browder and his father took advantage of a direct Allegiant Airlines flight from Asheville to Orlando-Sanford in order take a closer look. They had been in frequent contact with Golesh since the offer, communicating via messaging and phone conversations at least once a week.

They flew into the area last Tuesday, taking part in a little bit of sightseeing first.

"We kind of hung out for the day in Orlando," Browder said. "We went to TopGolf and then walked around Disney Springs. We were staying near Universal. That night we hung out around the big Ferris wheel and we on the Starflyer, which is a massive swing."

Wednesday's itinerary was all UCF.

"We got there early, around 9 o'clock," Browder said. "My dad and I watched the offense lift and then we met with all the coaches. We got to sit in on the tight end meetings which was really cool. We met with the strength coach. Toured the offices they're in right now. They're moving into a new facility soon. We went to look at the academic building, the dining hall and stuff like that.

"We looked at some of the dorm rooms, which were super nice. We ate lunch at Burger U., which is near the arena. A couple of the recruiting people are from Northeast Tennessee too, which is pretty cool. We got to talk about some Northeast Tennessee stuff. Coach Golesh and Coach (Josh) Heupel came to lunch too. After that, they had to get to meetings so we went on the campus tour. The campus was super nice. When that was done, we went to the stadium and took some pictures."

After heading back to the hotel for an afternoon break, Browder and his dad returned to campus that evening to attend UCF's basketball game against SMU.

"It ended up being a great game," Browder said. "At the beginning it was looking like a blowout."