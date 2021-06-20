TE Grant Stevens puts UCF on top following official visit

Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease tight end Grant Stevens had a great time on his UCF official visit and says the Knights are now the team to beat as he closes in on making a decision.

Stevens, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, was offered by UCF in early March, not long after the arrival of Gus Malzahn and his staff. He's been in constant communication ever since with his recruiter, offensive line coach Herb Hand, as well as tight ends coach Brian Blackmon.

"It was really good," Steven said of the weekend visit. "I really loved the place and enjoyed my time down there. It was a lot of fun."

Stevens and his family arrived early Friday.

"We got there and talked a while with the coaches," Steven said. "We had a little facility and campus tour, then we went out to lunch. Later on, we went out to dinner and also went bowling."

His player host was quarterback Parker Navarro.

"I hung out with him and some other players," Steven said. "It was fun. We got along real well. They all seem to get along, so it was nice."

Saturday's itinerary included breakfast, an academic presentation and tour and then a trip to Disney Springs for lunch at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant.

"We ate dinner that night at the Bounce House, had a little photo shoot and watched a highlight," Stevens added. "It was great."

Stevens really liked getting to know the coaches.

"It was really good," he said. "I like (Malzahn) a lot. He's not only a great coach, but he's also a great person. Just a great guy. The whole coaching staff is. It was good getting to know him... I also really liked getting to know Coach Blackmon. We talked a lot about the tight end position, sat in on a meeting. It was really fun."

What did he like the most?

"Honestly, the family they have there," Steven said. "They really welcomed me and my family into theirs. I guess you could say it's like one big family. Even the players. They treated us like we were part of the team. The coaches treated me and my family really well."

In addition to UCF, Stevens said Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Liberty are recruiting him most heavily. He's visited every one of those schools so far, and plans to return to Coastal Carolina for an official visit next weekend. He said Georgia Tech also wants him to return soon.

"I'm going to try to take a couple more visits and hopefully make a decision by the end of summer," Stevens said. "I'm looking for a place where I'd get an opportunity to play and a place where I know I can live for the next four years. Somewhere I'll feel comfortable and feels like a family."

Stevens said one school currently stands out.

"After this weekend, definitely UCF," he said. "Their campus is really nice. It's not too far away from home for me. It's probably the perfect distance, like an hour and a half from my house."



