Texas LB Preston Hall pledges to UCF: 'I fell in love with everything'

UCF may have landed a steal in the Class of 2026.

Preston Hall, a linebacker from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, committed to UCF on Sunday following his official visit. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder only began hearing from the Knights earlier in the week, but quickly emerged as a priority target for linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio.

"I fell in love with it. I love everything," Hall said of the visit. "A lot of coaches were welcoming, and I can tell Coach D and Coach (Alex) Grinch will push me to be the best."

Despite flying under the radar on the national recruiting scene, Hall has the measurables and athletic traits that UCF covets. He clocked a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and has a background as a safety and wide receiver before transitioning to linebacker last season, his first year playing the position.

"I feel like they like my size and my athleticism," Hall said. "I think they just like my skill set and what I can do."

The son of former Tennessee Titans fullback and Texas Longhorn standout Ahmard Hall, he recorded 33 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four quarterback hurries as a junior. His recruitment had included offers from Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Colorado State, Nevada, UTSA, Wyoming, Sam Houston, San Jose State and San Diego State. His only other official visit was to Colorado State.

UCF extended an offer during the visit- at Universal Studios, no less.

"Coach D'Onofrio pulled me aside and said they wanted to offer me," Hall said. "He told me I'm a good athlete and that they all liked my film. He said how it's crazy I don't have all these big offers."