The New Caney, Tex., athlete announced his commitment late Friday night, several days after informing the staff of his intentions.

Ever since he was eight years old, Cale Sanders Jr.'s dream was to play running back in college. UCF is going to make that a reality.

To every program that considered or will consider me good enough to play for your team, thank you but I have found home. 100% COMMITTED to THE University of Central Florida. God is good! @NCEagleFootball @coachjoshheupel @CoachGolesh @Mitch_Militello #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/RKMY7QMl9J

"Playing running back is the biggest thing I wanted to do in college," Sanders said. "I was hoping I'd get the opportunity. It just so happened to be at a place where the top running backs are seniors. Maybe I can come in and fill a role and have a chance to fight for a spot and a starting position. This has been my dream since I was eight, to play running back at the next level and the highest level.

"I love how UCF uses their running backs. I feel like I would be a perfect fit for their scheme. My skill set plays perfectly into their offense."

Sanders initially committed to Texas Tech last fall as a cornerback. Most of his other offers, which included Houston and Utah, were also for defense.

His primary recruiter, co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Tucker, told Sanders that he reminds him of Adrian Killins.

"They sent me a few videos of him," Sanders said. "I watched him and that looks like what I've been doing. It was really interesting to see. I possess the same skill set."

As a junior, Sanders rushed for more than 1,000 yards on 112 carries with 16 touchdowns.

"My stop and start speed and my vision I feel are my best assets," Sanders said. "Knowing where to go, the ability to move off instinct. I don't really think when I do moves, I just react. I always I can improve. I'll never be satisfied."

Also turning the tide in UCF's favor was the connection he made with the coaching staff. In addition to Tucker, Sanders communicated often with quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle and head coach Josh Heupel.

"One of the big things was my relationship with the coaches," Sanders said. "I felt it was the best relationship I had with any staff during this whole recruiting process. That's a huge thing."

He also formed a close bond with Tucker, his future position coach.

"I felt like he was genuine through this whole process," Sanders said. "He let me know who he was."

There's a lot of unknowns at this time about visits, but Sanders is hoping he'll be able to come down this fall and see a game.

"UCF plays on a big stage," Sanders said. "There's a lot of people there. That's a big thing that I like. Their stadium and their home games, that also stands out a lot."

Sanders becomes the third commitment in UCF's 2021 class, joining wide receiver Davis Mallinger and cornerback Ronnie Hamrick.






