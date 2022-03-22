Three-star Georgia LB Troy Ford Jr. talks UCF Knights commitment
The big wins on the recruiting trail continues for UCF landing three-star Georgia linebacker Troy Ford Jr. on Tuesday. The Calvary Day standout is that thumper in the box with an uncanny knack for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news