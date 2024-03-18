Tim Harris Jr. excited to return to UCF as OC
Tim Harris Jr. joined Gus Malzahn's inaugural UCF staff in 2021, spending two seasons as running backs coach. He departed for his alma mater Miami in 2023 but after less than a year away has returned to Orlando, this time as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Harris spoke to the media following UCF's third day of spring practice.
Here's a recap:
Harris said he was excited to be returning to UCF (he was gone for just 11 months) and it was a tremendous honor to be offered the offensive coordinator role, especially under a head coach like Gus Malzahn. Given his history at UCF, the transition has been very smooth.
Play calling will be a collaborative effort with Malzahn and Harris. He's a believer in Malzahn's offensive concepts. The offensive staff will do this together, they all have great relationships.
Harris coached UCF's running backs in 2021-22. He says Kam Martin is doing a great job coaching that position; Kam worked with him in 2021. "He's done a really good job of keeping it going."
Now coaching wide receivers, Harris already had a pre-existing relationship with Kobe Hudson and he's really helped in making the transition easier.
Harris says his WRs will play harder than everyone. They will be consistent catching the football. A physical group.
While Harris' college background has been coaching running backs, he says his true background is coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers which is what he did in high school. He played QB in high school. When he began coaching in college, he had to learn how to coach running backs. He spent six years at FIU prior to coming to UCF for two years, Miami for one year and now back to UCF. He feels like he's coming back to his roots and thinks his running back experience will make him a better WR coach now.
Expanding on his relationship with Gus Malzahn, Harris appreciates how he "trusts his guys." Even though Harris decided to leave UCF last year for the Miami opportunity, Malzahn told Harris that he'd "always be one of his guys." That really stuck with him. He has so much respect and admiration for Gus, who was a former high school coach that made it as a successful college coach. Harris has the same high school background and is working to eventually get the same opportunity.
The offensive staff is an incredibly cohesive unit. Herb Hand has a long history with Gus. Kam Martin played for Gus.
Harris believes RJ Harvey is one of the best running backs in the country. His work ethic is second to none. Always has a smile on his face. There was never a doubt that he'd get to where he is now.
Freshman WR Bredell Richardson has turned heads early in spring. He's super competitive and athletically mature. He's not backing down from competition. He talks a lot, but he backs it up. He loves coaching him. He makes hard catches look easy and that's catching everybody's attention. Very pleased after the first three days.