Tim Harris Jr. joined Gus Malzahn's inaugural UCF staff in 2021, spending two seasons as running backs coach. He departed for his alma mater Miami in 2023 but after less than a year away has returned to Orlando, this time as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Harris spoke to the media following UCF's third day of spring practice.

Here's a recap:

Harris said he was excited to be returning to UCF (he was gone for just 11 months) and it was a tremendous honor to be offered the offensive coordinator role, especially under a head coach like Gus Malzahn. Given his history at UCF, the transition has been very smooth.

Play calling will be a collaborative effort with Malzahn and Harris. He's a believer in Malzahn's offensive concepts. The offensive staff will do this together, they all have great relationships.

Harris coached UCF's running backs in 2021-22. He says Kam Martin is doing a great job coaching that position; Kam worked with him in 2021. "He's done a really good job of keeping it going."

Now coaching wide receivers, Harris already had a pre-existing relationship with Kobe Hudson and he's really helped in making the transition easier.