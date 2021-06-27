TJ Bullard 'extremely excited' to be a UCF commit
The third visit was the charm for TJ Bullard.
The Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep linebacker visited UCF on two prior occasions this month and returned this final weekend for his official visit, saving this occasion for his verbal commitment.
"I decided to tell the coaches on Saturday night when we were at dinner," Bullard said. "I told Coach T-Will and Gus (Malzahn) privately I want to commit. Then Coach T-Will stopped the whole dinner. There were other recruits there as well as it was a big official visit dinner. He was like, 'We have a commit!' We did the 'Boom, Charge On!' thing and I posted it.
"Everybody went crazy. Coach Gus, all the coaches. Everybody greeted me. It was a cool experience. The whole weekend was amazing. I was happy to be there and be there at my future home."
Bullard also had offers from Cincinnati, South Florida, Louisville, West Virginia and several others. UCF quickly rose to the top after he met the coaching staff.
"I love that it's close to home," Bullard said. "The coaches and the football players made it feel like home as well. I truly believe UCF is going to be playing for a National Championship soon and I want to be a part of that. I'm extremely excited to be committed to UCF."
His family is on board as well. His father is former University of Florida defensive end Thaddeus Bullard turned WWE wrestler who goes by the stage name Titus O'Neil.
"They feel great about UCF," Bullard said. "My family is really excited. It's close to home so they can go to all my games. They're ecstatic about this."
UCF junior linebacker Tatum Bethune showed Bullard around on his first unofficial visit so it was fitting that he would also serve as his official player host this weekend.
"Tatum really did a great job of taking care of me," Bullard said. "I also hung out with Ryan O'Keefe, Jeremiah (Jean-Baptiste) and a bunch of other players too."
As for his future position, Bullard will be what UCF calls the "money linebacker."
"I'll line up over the tight end," Bullard said. "A linebacker that will be able to move and be in space. It depends on the formation of the offense, but I'll be a versatile linebacker."
Bullard recorded 30 tackles over six games as a junior.
"(UCF likes) the way I run, my speed," Bullard said earlier this month. "A big thing is how I'm not afraid to hit. I come down and lower the boom. They love my versatility, how I can cover and rush the quarterback."
One of his Berkeley Prep teammates, Xavier Townsend, also visited UCF this weekend. This was Townsend's fourth official visit as he's also been to Iowa State, Louisville and Vanderbilt.
"He's one of my best friends," Bullard said of Townsend. "I'm working on getting him in here. Coach Malzahn loves him and thinks he'd fit right in. He's going to go where he wants to go, but I want him to be my teammate and possibly my future roommate."
Townsend is listed as a running back, but Bullard says you can consider him an all-around offensive weapon.
"He plays slot receiver and he can play running back as well," Bullard said. "Receiver is his strong suit. He can make crazy catches with great moves. He's one of the hardest working people I know. I work out with him daily. He's really an awesome teammate to have. He's one of the fastest players you'll see as well."
Bullard becomes UCF's sixth Class of 2022 commitment, joining offensive lineman Miguel Maldonado, quarterback Thomas Castellanos, defensive lineman Jamaal Johnson, wide receiver Tyler Griffin and offensive lineman Cade Kitler.