TJ Bullard 'extremely excited' to be a UCF commit

The third visit was the charm for TJ Bullard.

The Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep linebacker visited UCF on two prior occasions this month and returned this final weekend for his official visit, saving this occasion for his verbal commitment.

"I decided to tell the coaches on Saturday night when we were at dinner," Bullard said. "I told Coach T-Will and Gus (Malzahn) privately I want to commit. Then Coach T-Will stopped the whole dinner. There were other recruits there as well as it was a big official visit dinner. He was like, 'We have a commit!' We did the 'Boom, Charge On!' thing and I posted it.

"Everybody went crazy. Coach Gus, all the coaches. Everybody greeted me. It was a cool experience. The whole weekend was amazing. I was happy to be there and be there at my future home."

Bullard also had offers from Cincinnati, South Florida, Louisville, West Virginia and several others. UCF quickly rose to the top after he met the coaching staff.

"I love that it's close to home," Bullard said. "The coaches and the football players made it feel like home as well. I truly believe UCF is going to be playing for a National Championship soon and I want to be a part of that. I'm extremely excited to be committed to UCF."

His family is on board as well. His father is former University of Florida defensive end Thaddeus Bullard turned WWE wrestler who goes by the stage name Titus O'Neil.

"They feel great about UCF," Bullard said. "My family is really excited. It's close to home so they can go to all my games. They're ecstatic about this."