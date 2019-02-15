One of the nation's top unsigned basketball recruits is currently on UCF's campus for an official visit.

Tony Johnson, a native of Eufaula, Ala., currently spending a prep school year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, has seen a flurry of major interest this winter. UCF offered in December as did Minnesota, Northwestern, Wichita State, TCU and several others. Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt have also been closely monitoring.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Johnson is a scoring machine, averaging more than 20 points this season at TSF.

His trainer, former NBA player Cory Underwood, had this to say about Johnson in an earlier interview with The Gopher Report:

"Somebody told me last week that he is Isaiah Briscoe, and I thought, they are right," Underwood said. "He's got that same body, and plays with that same pace. He has great anticipation. He can really make you pay in the pick and roll. If you go over it, he is strong. He leans into you and uses his body. He understands angles and he has a nice floater. If you go under the screen he will knock down a three. He's already had a couple of games this year where he had hit five or six."

With B.J. Taylor wrapping up his senior season, there is perhaps no bigger UCF recruiting question than the future at point guard. Terrell Allen will be a senior next year and there is no other point guard in the pipeline. A player like Johnson could conceivably play a major role from day one.

Johnson is expected to make a decision in the near future and would sign in the late period, which begins in mid-April.