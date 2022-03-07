One of UCF's top "Hometown Hero" targets in the 2024 class is Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Sincere Edwards. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder recently visited campus.

"I got my UCF offer about a year ago around the time Coach (Gus) Malzahn got here," Edwards said. "Coach (Kenny) Martin is recruiting me... (The visit) was real fun. I like a lot about UCF, just talking and being around everybody. It felt like home. And it's close to home."

Edwards enjoyed being able to have some extended time with Coach Martin.

"It really meant a lot," Edwards said. "Especially during film study. I learned a lot from him."

As a sophomore, Edwards had 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. He even contributed on offense, scoring four touchdowns.