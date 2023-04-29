One of UCF's top transfer portal targets is currently on campus for an official visit.

Tre'Quon Fegans, who was a freshman at Alabama this past season, confirmed Saturday he had arrived in Orlando. His father also tweeted photos showing Tre'Quon in uniform posing with head coach Gus Malzahn and seated behind the wheel of a BMW i8.

Rivals rated the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson graduate as a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 12 safety in the Class of 2022. During his initial high school recruitment, Fegans was initially committed to Miami before flipping to the Crimson Tide. He visited numerous schools, including a June 2021 unofficial visit to UCF. Prior to his commitments, Fegans trimmed his list to a top five that included Miami, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

This time around in the transfer portal, Fegans is focusing on UCF, Georgia Tech, Arizona and USC. He was visiting GT prior to coming down to UCF.

Fegans is viewed as a versatile defensive back who has the ability to play any secondary position.

He also comes from an extremely talented family, which includes younger brother Anquon Fegans who is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025.



