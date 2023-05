UCF's mega visit extravaganza - Bounce House Weekend - is almost here. Double digits are expected to be on campus the weekend of June 2 for official visits. On Tuesday, the first wave of attendees "RSVP'd" so to speak by posting UCF graphics to social media. Here's a look at those first six players, who all hail from Georgia.

Kylan Fox has been a high-priority target for quite some time. The tight end most recently visited in March and will also take official visits to Miami (June 9) and Florida State (June 23). UCF sees him in a role similar to NFL tight end C.J. Uzomah, who Gus Malzahn coached at his previous stop. "We watched a lot of tape (on Uzomah)," Fox told UCFSports.com in March. "I'm very versatile. I can be in-line, I can play receiver, I can play slot, tight end or H-back. I use my hands well. I can get in the run game and block. I'm a versatile threat."

In April, defensive back Christian Peterson dropped a top eight that included UCF, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. Peterson previously visited UCF during spring practice. "Coach Addison (Williams), coach AD, we have been locked in," Peterson told Rivals in April. "I played 7-on-7 with Cam Newton, he and Cam grew up together. I have been locked in with coach AD, we are like family. We have that bond. He is really like family, that is how I look at that."

Waltclaire Flynn, who is the nation's No. 1 center prospect, also has an official visit to Texas A&M (June 16). Other schools in the mix include Michigan, Michigan State, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and several others. He plans to announce his commitment July 2. "I'm really close with the staff, coach (Gus) Malzahn, coach (Herb) Hand, coach (William) Lee and pretty much everybody out there at UCF," Flynn recently told Rivals. "It's been a good vibe."



In March, linebacker Ja'Qualin Birdsong announced a top five of UCF, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Miami and Michigan and a few weeks later committed to the Bearcats. He has kept on open mind and returned to UCF recently for an unofficial visit. He'll be back again for Bounce House Weekend. "Coach Ernie Sims, he cares about me already on and off the field; that plays a big part of my recruitment," Birdsong told Rivals earlier this spring. "He knows where I want to go. There are players I know up there. They tell me how it is, and that it is a fun atmosphere. I can see myself going to UCF."

Defensive back Jakob Gude previously announced a top 10 list that included UCF, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. "For my Top 10, it was important for me to think about the schools with great coaches who care about developing players and, most importantly, those who value a relationship with me," Gude told Rivals earlier this spring.

Joseph Stone Jr., a teammate of Jakob Gude, has been a longtime commitment to LSU dating all the way back to last summer. He has two official visits locked in June - UCF for Bounce House Weekend and Texas (June 16). Other trips will be lined up soon. Listed as a four-star athlete, most schools are recruiting him to play wide receiver. "With the visits coming up, I just want to go some places and see everywhere before I wrap it up and close the recruitment and go to school," Stone told Rivals earlier this spring. "You can never have enough relationships, you can never downplay relationships."