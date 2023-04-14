The stars will be on full display in the Bounce House Friday night for UCF's spring game.

More than 200 players are expected to attend the "Citronauts vs. Knights" showcase, which will include one half of a scrimmage and be concluded by a skills competition.

Three of UCF's four Class of 2024 commitments are expected to be in attendance: DL Sincere Edwards, LB Samarian Robinson and QB Riley Trujillo. While it's still early, the Knights' 2024 class is currently ranked No. 30 nationally by Rivals.

Middle Tennessee defensive back Decorian Patterson, last season's FBS interception leader, announced Thursday he'll be transferring to UCF for his final season of eligibility. He'll be there along with his younger brother, 2025 cornerback Courtney Patterson who also has a UCF offer.

Other expected attendees:

High-priority target Kylan Fox, a four-star tight end from Grayson HS in Loganville, Ga., will be back on campus following a recent spring visit. He's also locked in for an official visit for Bounce House Weekend in June. Other tight ends include Korey Duff Jr. (NY) and Landon Okla (Ponte Vedra).

Up and coming quarterbacks include EJ Colson (Cedar Grove, Ga.), David Parks (Seminole), Noah Grubbs (Lake Mary), La'Darius Simmons (Father Lopez) and Brady Hart (Cocoa).

A trio of the best running backs in the country in Stacy Gage (St. Thomas Aquinas), Terek McCant (Wharton) and Taevion Swint (Osceola). All three are ranked four-star prospects.

The wide receivers expected include Lawayne McCoy (Miami Central), Cortez Mills (Homestead), Santonyo Isaac (Tampa Bay Tech) and Dallas Wilson (Tampa Bay Tech).

Top offensive line talent includes Tye Hylton (Oviedo), Chase Malamala (Benjamin School), Ethan Proffitt (Bishop Kenny), Braden Cunningham (Fleming Island) and Elijah Walker (Mainland).

Among the top defensive linemen: Josh Alexander-Felton (Edgewater), Nate Gabriel (Auburndale), Jarquez Carter (Newberry), Jaquez Joiner (Cocoa) and Jake Kruel (Bishop Moore).

Top linebackers include Willis McGahee IV (Miami Columbus), DJ Allen (Germantown, Tenn.), D'Angelo Barber (Clay-Chalkville, Ala.), Robert Mikal Lee (Osceola) and Elijah Melendez (Osceola).

Top defensive backs on the guest list include four-star Jaylen Heyward (Rockledge), Jashad Presley (Dr. Phillips), Ezaiah Shine (Spruce Creek), Jalon Thompson (Olympia), Vernon Woodward (Orange City-University), Davion Dean (Baker County) and Jaiden Spearman (Cornelius, N.C.).



