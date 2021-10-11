Top RB target Jordan McDonald enjoys UCF game, decision coming soon

UCF's top Class of 2022 running back target was in the Bounce House for the weekend victory against ECU.

It was the first UCF game for Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton's Jordan McDonald, who previously visited a couple times during the summer.

"The fan base stood out a lot to me, especially how engaged they were into the game even with all the injuries and uncertainties going on," McDonald said.

A highlight was being able to connect with several UCF commits, including quarterback Thomas Castellanos and wide receiver Quan Lee. Future teammates, perhaps?

"It was great," McDonald said. "They were all telling me to make the move and come be a part of greatness. They're ready to make championship moves and put UCF on the map even more!"

McDonald recently narrowed his list to a top two of UCF and South Carolina.

"A decision is coming soon," he said.

