UCF's first Saturday home game is expected to draw a bevy of recruiting visitors with more than 100 having already RSVP'd.

The group will include nine current UCF commitments, including offensive lineman Johnathan Cline who will be on his official visit. He pledged in August.

Among the notables among the 2023 class include running back Cedric Baxter (Texas commitment), defensive back Jakeem Jackson (Florida commitment), defensive back J.C. Hart (Auburn commitment) and defensive end Andrew Rumph, who is uncommitted.