Major star power will converge on the Bounce House this Saturday for UCF's inaugural Big 12 home game against Baylor. The recruiting contingent includes the vast majority of UCF's current commitments as well as some major targets spread across the 2024 through 2026 classes. In total, more than 100 recruits are expected.



UCF's 2024 class is currently ranked No. 26 nationally by Rivals while the early 2025 class is No. 15.



Of particular note, four-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis and TE Tayvion Galloway are expected to be in attendance. Both are primary targets in the current class who also visited officially during the summer. Pierre-Louis has a final five of UCF, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M. Galloway is focused on UCF, Colorado, Louisville, Arkansas, Purdue and Miami.

The 2025-26 group includes a whopping 17 four-star prospects and many more high-level players.

Here's a look at the top names expected: