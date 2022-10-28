UCF's biggest home game of the year will also be a major recruiting event.

The Knights will play host to dozens of unofficial visitors, including prior commitments and top targets, when Cincinnati visits the Bounce House for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Four of UCF's five home games to this point have been played on weekdays, which has been less than ideal from a recruiting standpoint. The visitors will be able experience homecoming weekend and a sold-out crowd.

Seven of UCF's 11 Class of 2023 commitments are expected, including DT John Walker, DE Kaven Call, LB Troy Ford Jr., CB Braeden Marshall, OL Jamal Meriweather, TE Randy Pittman and K Grant Reddick.

Several top 2023 targets will be in Orlando such as QB Malachi Singleton, RB Kendrick Raphael, RB Montravious Lloyd, WR Cayden Lee, DE DeeJay Holmes, S Jaremiah Anglin, WR Lamar Seymore, CB Ethan Nation, CB Jason Duclona, CB Jonas Duclona and DT Markus Strong.

Singleton was UCF's No. 1 QB target and had the Knights near the top of his list before choosing Arkansas last spring. He was also in attendance at UCF's prior home game against Temple.

Kendrick Raphael was a one-time commitment to Iowa.

Montravious Lloyd is currently committed to Pittsburgh.

UCF has yet to secure a wide receiver commitment in the 2023 class and Cayden Lee is at the top of the board. Lamar Seymore took an official visit to UCF this past summer before committing to Pittsburgh. Could Seymore be re-evaluating his decision?

DeeJay Holmes remains the No. 1 target for UCF's "buck" position. He officially visited during the summer and has said he would announce his decision on early signing day in December.