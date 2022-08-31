UCF's Thursday night season opener against South Carolina State is expected to draw a big number of "Hometown Heroes."

The group includes five UCF commitments, including Apopka defensive end Kaven Call, Lake Mary cornerback Braeden Marshall, Osceola defensive tackle John Walker, Boone kicker Grant Reddick and Wekiva defensive end Sincere Edwards.

Class of 2023 prospects with UCF offers include Palmetto defensive end Andrew Rumph, Lakeland offensive lineman Genorris Wilson and Lakeland wide receiver Daidren Zipperer.

A decision for Zipperer is coming Sept. 24. He officially visited UCF in June. His top six also includes Pittsburgh, BYU, South Carolina, South Florida and Arkansas State.

Several commitments to other schools are also expected, including Osceola cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson (Florida), Seminole wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (Florida State) and Apopka offensive lineman Tai Ray (Pittsburgh).