Bryce Archie, Class of 2022 quarterback at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., made his way down to Orlando this past weekend to check out UCF.

About a week earlier, the Knights let it be known that he had an offer. That day he spoke to head coach Josh Heupel, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, who is his recruiter.

"I mainly talked to Coach Halzle," Archie said. "He said he liked that I have no problems with different throwing angles and body positions. He likes that I have a big arm, but can also run the ball well. He said the ball looks natural in my hands. He thinks I'd be a good fit for their system."

During this pandemic, recruiting visits have mostly become a thing of the past. The NCAA has been in a perpetual dead period for nearly a year, meaning no in-person contact can take place between coaches and recruits, nor can any guided tours. However, since campuses are open to the public, prospects can still take a look around on their own. That's what Archie and his family did over the weekend.

"We basically walked around campus," Archie said. "We didn't talk to any coaches. I got to see the outside of the football facilities and also baseball. This was actually my first college visit. I loved what I saw. The buildings, the facilities. Everything was just so nice. So chill and laid back. With the type of person I am, I feel it fit me really well. We had a good time."

What was his favorite part of the visit?