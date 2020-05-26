Magee (Miss.) wide receiver Xavier "Zay" Franks , who received his offer in March, got a closer look at the program via video teleconferencing that including multiple presentations from coaches and staff.

"I learned a lot about their academics," Franks said. "They were telling me about the recent numbers that came out with their team GPA. I learned about their classes and what my schedule might look like as a freshman. I saw a hype video of the team. They showed me the campus.

"In addition to Coach (Darrell) Wyatt, I talked to Coach (Lanear) Sampson, the assistant wide receivers coach. I spoke to a woman involved in player development. The strength and conditioning coach told me about their program. He said he wasn't bringing me in to be a power lifter, but he wants me to be able to run people over.

"At the end, I talked to Coach (Josh) Heupel. He was telling how he's ready for me to lock it in. He wants my mom to be on board too. He feels like I can come in and be a great player."

What did he like most about the virtual visit?

"The hype video really stood out," Franks said. "You could tell the players love to play there. I saw how great the atmosphere was with all the fans."

Coach Wyatt, who would be Franks' position coach, serves as his primary recruiter. He also communicates with Michael Gibbs, an offensive assistant.

"(Wyatt) told me if I come to UCF there's a great opportunity to fulfill my dreams of going to the NFL," Franks said. "UCF throws the ball a lot. Coming in I'd have a great opportunity to start as a freshman because a lot of seniors will be leaving."

What else stands out about UCF?

"Most definitely the campus," Franks said. "The campus is real big. I saw more about that in a campus tour video they sent me. It looked like people were having fun on and off the field. I really enjoyed it."

Relationships will be key when Franks makes his college decision. He also is willing to go a little further away from home.

"I've just got to take the best opportunity for me," he said.

In addition to UCF, Franks said Tulane and South Alabama have also been coming on strong. Arkansas and Louisville have also entered the picture of late.

At first, Franks thought he might wait until the fall to make a commitment, but that timeline could be moved up.

"I think I might have a decision earlier than that," he said.

Franks, who is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, caught 70 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. What does he think gives him an advantage?

"I think my hands are my best trait," Franks said. "I can run a 4.5. I've got strong hands. I'm a big receiver."





