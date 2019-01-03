One of the nation's top high school players is a UCF Knight.

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, who is from Arlington, Va., announced his commitment on Thursday during the Under Armour All-America Game at Orlando's Camping World Stadium. Other finalists included Maryland, Florida, Michigan and Kentucky.

The defensive end, who took an official visit to UCF in December, actually signed a National Letter of Intent with the Knights in December but that news was withheld until Morris-Brash could announce during the all-star game.

"I'm headed to the best team in Florida," Morris-Brash said before placing a UCF hat on his head. "It's everything you can ask for. Academics. They win. It's only right."

Morris-Brash, who attended St. John's College High School in Washington D.C., was recruited by defensive line coach Shane Burnham. He's a high school teammate of fellow UCF defensive line signee Cam Goode.

Defensive line was UCF's No. 1 priority in recruiting and Morris-Brash is a big-time addition. He joins Goode, William Hancock, Jalen Pinkney, Keenan Hester, Dallaz Corbitt, Raymond Cutts and Kam'Ron Green as incoming recruits at that position.