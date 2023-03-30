Tre'Mon Morris-Brash has big goals heading into his final year
It seems like yesterday Tre'Mon Morris-Brash energized Knight Nation with his commitment announcement at the Under Armour All-American Game.
"I'm headed to the best team in Florida," Morris-Brash said in early 2019 as he chose UCF over Florida, Kentucky and LSU.
He's been one of UCF's top defensive ends in his four years and is coming off his most impactful season. In 2022, Morris-Brash was named to the All-AAC first team after leading the Knights with six sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
Now he's headed into his final year.
"This year is big for me," Morris-Brash said. "We're going into the Big 12 so we'll have to raise our level of play."
On an individual level, Morris-Brash said he wants to do everything possible to show out for NFL scouts.
"I really want to accomplish my dream of making it to the NFL," he said. "That's my main goal."
Morris-Brash, who goes by the nickname Drop, spoke about several topics during his interview session following Thursday's scrimmage.
How did the scrimmage go for his defense?
"To be honest, I felt the defense got beat on today," Morris-Brash said. "The offense came out today and started fast. We didn't start as fast. It's something we're going to have to continue to work on. Instead of getting punched in the mouth and retaliating, from our first play we need to go."
The defense did force some turnovers though.
"It's nice to get turnovers," Morris-Brash said. "I was just in the locker room. I told the offense they did good today. They were like, 'Y'all did have some turnovers.' I'm like, 'Y'all scored on us too.' It's good to get turnovers, but we can't let them score on us."
Morris-Brash was impressed by the entire offense.
"They just came to play today," he said.
He often goes against offensive tackle Paul Rubelt, who is among those vying for a starting position on the line.
"I'm a senior and Paul is a grade under me," Morris-Brash said. "From him first coming in to now, it's like a dramatic change. He's always a challenge because he's like 7-feet, but now he has the technique and experience. I feel like he's ready."
The running backs are causing all sorts of fits.
"R.J. (Harvey) is fast and he has power too," Morris-Brash said. "Johnny (Richardson), good luck trying to catch him. (Demarkcus) Bowman is like both of them. Then 5 (Jordan McDonald), he's a problem also."
Defensively, Morris-Brash is impressed by a couple of the secondary transfers.
"Jireh (Wilson) and DeJordan Mask, I feel they'll make a great impact," Morris-Brash said.
Wilson (ECU) and Mask (Texas State) are competing at safety. We've heard Wilson's name mentioned a lot.
"I feel like (Jireh Wilson) gets the system," Morris-Brash said. "He came in and understands it. He's a pro I would say. He tries to take everything in. He's in the training room regardless if he's hurt or not. I feel he's a pro."
The defensive line is the most experienced group on defense. Morris-Brash said the big difference now is the depth there.
"Malachi Lawrence, he's coming along pretty good," Morris-Brash said. "Freshman Kaven Call, he came in and gets the system. He understands it and is always asking questions."
New league, but same goal.
"I'm very excited about joining the Big 12," Morris-Brash said. "The goal we want to accomplish is winning the championship. That's the goal. We have to take it one day at a time. It starts now."