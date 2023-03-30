It seems like yesterday Tre'Mon Morris-Brash energized Knight Nation with his commitment announcement at the Under Armour All-American Game.

"I'm headed to the best team in Florida," Morris-Brash said in early 2019 as he chose UCF over Florida, Kentucky and LSU.

He's been one of UCF's top defensive ends in his four years and is coming off his most impactful season. In 2022, Morris-Brash was named to the All-AAC first team after leading the Knights with six sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Now he's headed into his final year.

"This year is big for me," Morris-Brash said. "We're going into the Big 12 so we'll have to raise our level of play."

On an individual level, Morris-Brash said he wants to do everything possible to show out for NFL scouts.

"I really want to accomplish my dream of making it to the NFL," he said. "That's my main goal."

Morris-Brash, who goes by the nickname Drop, spoke about several topics during his interview session following Thursday's scrimmage.

How did the scrimmage go for his defense?

"To be honest, I felt the defense got beat on today," Morris-Brash said. "The offense came out today and started fast. We didn't start as fast. It's something we're going to have to continue to work on. Instead of getting punched in the mouth and retaliating, from our first play we need to go."

The defense did force some turnovers though.

"It's nice to get turnovers," Morris-Brash said. "I was just in the locker room. I told the offense they did good today. They were like, 'Y'all did have some turnovers.' I'm like, 'Y'all scored on us too.' It's good to get turnovers, but we can't let them score on us."

Morris-Brash was impressed by the entire offense.

"They just came to play today," he said.