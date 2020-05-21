News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 16:52:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Tre Nixon impressed with UCF commit Davis Mallinger

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports

Back home in Viera during the pandemic, UCF senior wide receiver Tre Nixon got to know one of the stars at his old high school, Davis Mallinger. The pair began working out together, doing everythin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}