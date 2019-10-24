From here on out, they're all must-win games.

For UCF to reach their goal of a conference championship, they need some help in the form of Cincinnati dropping at least two games but above all else they need to win. Temple, who dropped their first conference game at SMU last week, has American title hopes of their own and this game is an eliminate game of sorts with the loser likely pushed out of the race.

"For the situation we're in, we've got to win out," wide receiver Tre Nixon said. "That's the No. 1 goal for all of us. Whether it's Temple or whoever, to control what we can control, we've got to win out."

As for Saturday's game at Lincoln Financial Field, Nixon says he and his teammates are anxious to put together a strong road performance after dropping previous away games at Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

"A lot of players are excited about this game," he said. "We're playing in Philadelphia stadium. Night game. It's gonna be an exciting atmosphere."



