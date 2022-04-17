Two big commits added to UCF's basket on Easter Weekend

UCF's 2023 recruiting class doubled in size over Easter Weekend, landing two huge booms from top prospects.

During Saturday's spring game, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood defensive end Isaiah Nixon, rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, announced his decision while sitting in the stands. He had made things official a couple hours earlier while meeting with coaches.

Nixon, who recorded 18 sacks last season, emerged as a high-level prospect in recent months while attracting offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Penn State. He is an early enrollee that plans to enroll next January.

Then on Easter Sunday, Jamal Meriweather, a three-star offensive tackle from Brunswick, Ga., announced his pledge. Merriweather, who had also visited earlier this spring, had an impressive level of offers that included Utah, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, USC, Houston, Cincinnati, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The duo join Apopka (Fla.) defensive end Kaven Call and Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day linebacker Troy Ford Jr. in UCF's early 2023 class.

While it's still early, Rivals ranks UCF's current class at No. 29 nationally.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn spoke about their recruiting momentum during his post-spring game press conference.

"Ever since the bowl win, it's been different," Malzahn said. "We're in the game with some guys that we may not have been in the game with before. I think it's the combination of the bowl win and going to the Big 12. It's just something about you can feel when you're here that we're about to do something special. You feel it. Recruits feel it. They feel it from our players. They feel it from our coaches. Just everybody around. Everybody wants to dream and be a part of something special. We're well on our way."

The Knights are looking to close in on another commitment in the next few days. Jayvontay Conner, a tight end from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth and originally from Alabama, will announce his decision on Wednesday. His final six includes UCF, Maryland, Florida State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.



