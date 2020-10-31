UCFSports - UCF 44, Houston 21 - Players Press Conference

Playing in his home state of Texas, UCF wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe put on a show with three catches for 97 yards, two of which came on touchdowns.

UCF running back Greg McCrae, in the Halloween spirit dressed as The Flash, talks about the Knights' dominating rushing performance in their victory at Houston. The 353 rushing yards was a season high and UCF had two backs go over the 100-yard mark (Otis Anderson with 170 yards, McCrae with 107).

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 19-of-33 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the road win at Houston.