UCFSports - UCF 49, GT 21 - Postgame Celebration Video

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-19 22:31:20 -0500') }}
football
Edit
UCF 49, GT 21 - Postgame Celebration Video
Brandon Helwig •
UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports
Hundreds of UCF fans saluted players as they exited Bobby Dodd Stadium victorious over Georgia Tech.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}