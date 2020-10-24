UCFSports - UCF 51, Tulane 34 - Player Press Conferences

UCF 51, Tulane 34 - Player Press Conferences
UCF safety Derek Gainous pulled in a late interception to seal the 51-34 victory against Tulane.
UCF RB Greg McCrae carried the ball 25 times for 162 yards and touchdown in the victory against Tulane.
UCF WR Marlon Williams had another dominating performance against Tulane, pulling in nine catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
UCF QB Dillon Gabriel was 26-40 for 422 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Citronauts to a 51-34 victory against Tulane.