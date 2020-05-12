UCF a "dream school" for Atlanta LB
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy Ozzie Hoffler dropped his top eight schools on Tuesday afternoon.UCF made the cut along with Boston College, Kansas, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Temple, Wake F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news