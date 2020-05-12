News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 18:20:17 -0500') }} football Edit

UCF a "dream school" for Atlanta LB

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy Ozzie Hoffler dropped his top eight schools on Tuesday afternoon.UCF made the cut along with Boston College, Kansas, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Temple, Wake F...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}