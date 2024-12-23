UCF adds five more transfer portal commitments

Maryland TE Dylan Wade was their No. 3 receiver.

UCF had a busy Festivus with five transfer portal commitments. The Knights added some serious beef to their offensive line, a starting-caliber tight end and a high-potential linebacker. Here's a look at the additions:

Advertisement

OL Preston Cushman - Ole Miss Cushman is a St. Petersburg native and graduate of Calvary Christian. He's been a reserve during this three years at Ole Miss and this past season was the Rebels' backup right tackle. He appeared in six games in 2024 for a total of 64 snaps and a PFF grade of 69.3. He's set to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

OL Jakiah Leftwich - North Carolina Leftwich, a Class of 2021 recruit from Atlanta Westlake, began his career at Georgia Tech. After a redshirt year, he emerged in GT's 2022 rotation and ended the season as a starter at right tackle. In 2023, Leftwich started four of the eight games he played. He transferred to North Carolina in 2024 where he was a reserve tackle (playing both left and right), playing in nine games with 91 total snaps and a PFF grade of 61.6. He's set to have one year of eligibility remaining.

TE Dylan Wade - Maryland Wade is a local player, a 2023 graduate of Jones. After seeing immediate playing time as a true freshman, he emerged as their most productive tight end in 2024. Wade was Maryland's third-leading receiver, catching 29 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns. He is the second Maryland player from Orlando to return home; DB Brandon Jacob (Evans) previously committed. He has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

OL Justin Royes - Virginia Union Royes was two-year left tackle starter at Division II Virginia Union where he helped his team compile a 20-6 record over two seasons and back-to-back conference championships. He is a native of Suffolk, Va. His FBS offers included Marshall, Middle Tennessee and James Madison. He has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

LB Phil Picciotti - Oklahoma Picciotti is a Pennsylvania native, though played his senior high school season at IMG Academy in Bradenton. A former four-star recruit in the 2023 class, Picciotti dealt with knee injury issues that sidelined him for his two seasons in Norman. He also visited North Carolina during his portal recruitment.



UCF Transfer Portal Additions