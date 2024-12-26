UCF adds three Christmas transfer portal commitments

UCF continues to add transfer portal commitments at a feverish pace. Three more players signed between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here's a look at the latest additions:

Advertisement

LB Keli Lawson - Virginia Tech An experienced player witih one year of eligibility remaining. Lawson accumulated 144 tackles, 12 TFLs, 3.5 Sacks, 11 PBUs, & three INTs over the past three seasons. His most impactful season was in 2023. He led Virginia Tech with 80 tackles, starting in eight of the 13 games he played. Native of Stephens City, Va.



DB Phillip Dunnam - FAU Another experienced safety with one year of eligibility remaining. Dunnam began his career at Indiana and spent this past season at FAU. The North Miami Beach alum was the Owls' interception leader with three and was third on the team with 56 tackles. He earned a 72.2 PFF grade.



DT Horace Lockett - Georgia Tech A product of Atlanta Westlake, Lockett sat out the 2024 season while recovering from an injury. He was part of GT's primary defensive line rotation in 2023 with 25 tackles. One of his most memorable plays came in the Gasparilla Bowl when he forced a fumble against UCF's RJ Harvey. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining.



UCF Transfer Portal Additions