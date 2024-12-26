UCF adds three Christmas transfer portal commitments

UCF continues to add transfer portal commitments at a feverish pace.
Three more players signed between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here's a look at the latest additions:
LB Keli Lawson - Virginia Tech
An experienced player witih one year of eligibility remaining. Lawson accumulated 144 tackles, 12 TFLs, 3.5 Sacks, 11 PBUs, & three INTs over the past three seasons. His most impactful season was in 2023. He led Virginia Tech with 80 tackles, starting in eight of the 13 games he played. Native of Stephens City, Va.
DB Phillip Dunnam - FAU
Another experienced safety with one year of eligibility remaining. Dunnam began his career at Indiana and spent this past season at FAU. The North Miami Beach alum was the Owls' interception leader with three and was third on the team with 56 tackles. He earned a 72.2 PFF grade.
DT Horace Lockett - Georgia Tech
A product of Atlanta Westlake, Lockett sat out the 2024 season while recovering from an injury. He was part of GT's primary defensive line rotation in 2023 with 25 tackles. One of his most memorable plays came in the Gasparilla Bowl when he forced a fumble against UCF's RJ Harvey. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining.
UCF Transfer Portal Additions
QB Cam Fancher - FAU
WR Ric’Darious Farmer - WVU
TE Dylan Wade - Maryland
OL Gaard Memmelaar - Washington
OL Preston Cushman - Ole Miss
OL Jakiah Leftwich - North Carolina
OL Justin Royes - Virginia Union
DT RJ Jackson - Tulsa
DT Horace Lockett - Georgia Tech
LB Phil Picciotti - Oklahoma
LB Keli Lawson - Virginia Tech
DB Isaiah Reed - Brown
DB Brandon Jacob - Maryland
DB DJ Bell - Memphis
DB Phillip Dunnam - FAU