For UCF, the Wednesday booms weren't exclusive to National Signing Day and the addition of 18 high school players.

Two transfer targets also announced their commitments: Cincinnati running back Myles Montgomery and Michigan State tight end Evan Morris.

Montgomery, a native of Jacksonville and redshirt sophomore, was the Bearcats' backup running back and rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns this season. His best game was a 103-yard performance vs. Baylor.

He'll add experience to a room that remains somewhat of a question mark. Is RJ Harvey returning? What about Johnny Richardson and Mark-Antony Richards? UCF lost Jordan McDonald to the transfer portal (he committed to Boston College), but will also return Demarkcus Bowman and just signed two high school players, Frankie Arthur and Stacy Gage.

Montgomery becomes the second Cincinnati transfer to commit to UCF, joining safety Bryon Threats.

Morris, a native of Elsie, Mich., enrolled at Michigan State in 2019 as a walk-on kicker. He transitioned to tight end in 2020, eventually becoming a starter this past season. He caught four receptions for eight yards, though his primary role was as a blocker where he was a consistent performer according to PFF.

In the tight end room, UCF is losing Zach Marsh-Wojan and likely Alec Holler though Holler has the option to return for a seventh year due to a recently-granted medical redshirt. In any case, Morris will be a veteran presence alongside younger players Randy Pittman and Kylan Fox.







2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:

-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)

-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)

-LB Nikhai Hill-Green (Charlotte)

-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)

-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)



