Ryan Matulevich is coming off a breakout season at Venice.

The Class of 2025 wide receiver ended his sophomore campaign with 54 catches for 670 yards and five touchdowns, all while playing top competition.

"I was going from a smaller private school (Cardinal Mooney) my freshman season to a bigger classification at Venice," Matulevich said. "We played some of the best teams in the country like IMG Academy, St. Frances Academy and Miami Northwestern."

Venice lost to Lakeland in the state championship game.

While he's yet to play his junior season, offers have started to come in from UCF, Tennessee, South Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina, West Virginia and several others.

UCF offered in January and he visited in late March for a spring practice.

"It was my first time at UCF," Matulevich said. "It was a great experience watching practice and see their facilities for the first time. I really liked the practice and the tempo. There was no wasted time. Always running plays or a drill.

"(Wide receivers) Coach (Grant) Heard is the one who originally offered me, so he showed me a lot of love when I was there. He talked a lot about my route running ability, my hands and my releases, how I'm a technician."

Matulevich says UCF will definitely be a factor in his recruitment.

"I like how UCF is close to home," Matulevich said. "I'm definitely coming back. I want to go to a game. I've heard a lot about the Bounce House. Especially with the Big 12 schedule too. It's great they'll be playing great competition.



