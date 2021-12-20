UCF arrives in Tampa: Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn holds a press conference on Monday, Dec. 20 following his team's arrival in Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl. The Knights will take on Florida Thursday, Dec. 23.

Opening statement:

"First of all, we're extremely excited to be here at the bowl. Playing a very quality opponent. Looking forward to a full house. Real exciting times for both fanbases."

What are your first impressions of Florida's defense?

"They've got a lot of team speed. They're really athletic and long up front. That's what really stands out to me. Play a lot of man. They challenge you. They're a real attacking defense."

How has practice been this week?

"Practice has been really good. The last week and a half we really focused on Florida, just trying to predict the different things. Obviously the personnel we're assuming they're all playing. Just getting ready for that. Whether it's offense, defense or special teams. Just trying to give our guys the best chance of being successful."

How challenging is it facing a team going through a coaching change?

"I think from a coach's standpoint in a bowl, going through a coaching transition, you've got to assume they're going to do something similar to what they've done. They've been ultra successful. They're a lot better than their record. I think everybody knows that. They're extremely talented. You just do the best you can predicting what you think you're gonna get. Usually after the first quarter everything is very clear, really in all three phases. It's a big challenge for us. There's no doubt. Like I said, they're extremely talented. I think the majority of them I assume are going to play. Like I said, it'll be a big task for us."

There were multiple reports today G.J. Kinne is taking a head coach job?

"I think first of all G.J. is a very talented young man. He's going to be very successful. He's got everything it takes to be a head coach. He did a great job for us. He's a rising star in this profession."

Is he going to coach the bowl game?

"Yes. He'll be here to help us with the bowl. That way we'll keep everything status quo."

You mentioned Florida, assuming having all their players. What about you guys? Anybody opting out?

"No. I think we've got 27 guys who started the season who won't play, but we haven't had anybody opt out. It was just attrition. Whether it's injuries and y'all know we've had a lot. Or guys that chose to enter the transfer portal and move on. We're a thin team. No doubt. We were a thin team probably the last four games. Our guys fought hard and all that. This is it. This is the last game. So everybody out there will be ready to go. I think we're healthier, the guys we do have are a lot healthier. We strategically gave them some time off. We had guys worn down too, so they'll be a little fresher. We'll need them fresh.

What about Isaiah Bowser?

"Bowser is doing good. He'll play. That was really good for him to have the time off. He's practiced extremely well. Everybody knows he's a big factor for our offense."

We saw Mikey Keene improve in every start. This is a big test for him. He struggled against Cincinnati and SMU. What kind of test is this?

"It's a big test, there's no doubt. The thing for Mikey is you've seen him grow every week. Starting to become his team. You can kind of see that late in the year. I know it was really good for him to heal up a little bit too. Take a deep breath and be able to take everything in. It's been really good to game plan and have enough time to really game plan. To work some kinks out and all that. I think he's in a really good spot coming into this game.

You talked about when you first got this job, the importance of playing games against teams like Florida. Now you've got an opportunity. How important is this game just in the grand scheme for what you want to do with this program and in recruiting?

"There's no doubt. Obviously it's a big game for us. It's an in-state opponent. A very quality opponent that has really good talent all across the board. It's a big challenge for us, but you're exactly right. It's what we talked about when we first got here. It's a great opportunity for our program. Our players understand that. We're excited we're here."

What about Jaylon Robinson? Is he going to be ready to play?

"We'll, we'll, we'll see. We'll see where... we'll see where that thing goes."

In regards to Mikey Keene and his development, how is he in learning coverages?

"He was thrown into the fire like week four and didn't have time other than oh yeah I'm up. He battled. He's a great competitor. He improved each week. It was a learning process for me and coaches to kind of learn him and him to learn his teammates. Like I said earlier, I think the biggest thing for him is he has some time to reflect and things slowed down after that last game. He led us to five or si victories down that home stretch. I think he's in a real good spot. You can tell in bowl practice that it just seemed different. You can see he was a more confident guy. That's to be expected. He's played a lot of football. He'll be ready for this one."

Now that you're over here, are distractions a challenge?

"I really don't think so. We're only going to be here for three days. Obviously it's a big game. Our guys will enjoy the things they have to enjoy. But this is like a business trip. We're coming over here and we've got a very important game to play. Our leaders understand that. That's the way they've approached practice the last two weeks."

UF quarterback Emory Jones, what's the biggest challenge with him?

"Emory is a very good quarterback. I actually recruited him out of high school. I think he was 30 or 40 minutes away from my old job. I know him well. He can beat you with his feet and can beat you with his arm. He's a really good competitor. He's played a lot of football too and played in big games. He presents a lot of challenges."

You were able to handle the COVID situation for much of the season. Now the numbers are spiking in the NBA and NFL. How do you keep your team prepared?

"We talked about it the last two weeks. We've got to have COVID etiquette. We've got to make good decisions as far as when they're in their apartments and all that. Coaches too. Just try to get all hands on deck for the game. Obviously it's a concern right now that you get a little stressed about as a coach. Our guys have done a good job all season like you said. Hopefully we can get everyone to the game."