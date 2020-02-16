After a close contest on Friday night, UCF Baseball dominated Siena the rest of the weekend, finishing off the four-game sweep with a 10-2 victory on Sunday.



Sunday's game marked the long-awaited return of pitcher Joe Sheridan, who saw his first appearance on the mound since 2018. He missed the entire 2019 season recovering from injury.



Sheridan did a solid job in 4.0 innings pitched, giving up two hits and two runs, only one of them earned. Jack Sinclair was then absolutely stellar in the relief, limiting Siena to just one hit while striking out 10 in 4.0 inning pitched.



Lineup wise, center fielder Gephry Pena continued his strong start to the season with a 2-for-5 day while smashing the first home run of his UCF career. First baseman Nick Romano (2-for-2, 1 RBI), catcher Ben McCabe (2-for-4, 1 RBI) and left fielder Pablo Ruiz (2-for-4, 1 RBI) also had multi-hit performances on Sunday.



Afterward, head coach Greg Lovelady recapped the day and weekend as did pitchers Joe Sheridan and Jack Sinclair.





