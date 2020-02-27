A newly-developed slider has helped Jeffrey Hakanson take a big step forward.

The UCF closer was already coming off a solid 2019, but adding an off-speed pitch to a fastball that can hit mid-90s has made him unhittable in the early part of this season.

"I didn't have (an off-speed pitch) at all last year, so that's been a big improvement," Hakanson said. "And my command is a lot better this year. It keeps hitters on their toes. It makes the fastball that much harder to hit when they have to respect the slider too."

Hakanson led the team with six saves last season. He already has three this year, picking up two of those in the Friday and Saturday games in UCF's sweep at Auburn. In four total appearances and 4.1 innings of work, Hakanson has given up no hits, walked just one and struck out 10.

"(The sweep at Auburn) felt amazing," Hakanson said. "A great experience to do that with all my guys. We've been working so hard. It's what you do it for, the moments like that. It's an awesome experience to let the work we've done show by being able to play like that."

Hakanson is just one component of a pitching staff that's off to a hot start with a team ERA of just 2.00.

"This staff, top to bottom, we're going to attack the zone," Hakanson said. "We're gonna bring the game to you. If you're gonna get any runs or anything off of us, you've got to earn it. We're not going to give you anything free. I think that's a big part of our success."

UCF, back in the national polls with an 8-1 record, looks to keep things rolling when Cal State Northridge visits John Euliano Park for a four-game series this weekend.





