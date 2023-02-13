UCF Baseball opens their 2023 campaign later this week, embarking on their final season in the American Athletic Conference. The Knights host Siena in a three-game series beginning Friday (Feb. 17-19), FAU next Tuesday, Feb. 21 and will then travel to Clemson the following weekend, Feb. 24-26. Recently, I caught up with several of UCF's top returning players at the team's media day.

RHP Ben Vespi

Ben Vespi logged the most innings of any UCF pitcher last season (65.2), seeing nine starts amid 25 total appearances with a 3.56 ERA. His older brother Nick Vespi made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles last season. Vespi thinks their pitching staff has a lot of depth this season with pitchers that can execute multiple roles. He feels the staff is healthy heading into the season. He mentioned freshman Cam Leiter, Nick Vieira, Zack Bennett as well as new transfers being impact guys. "It's going to be a great year." Working with the new pitching coach, Mike Maroth, Vespi said he was "UCF Family" being an alum and he's made a seamless transition. "We love him as a coach." Regarding changes between Nick Otte and Maroth, Vespi said Maroth's lingo is different coming from the MLB. He feels Maroth is making him a "ton better" as a pitcher. Vespi wants to "leave his legacy" at UCF and be a role model for the team. He grew up a big Derek Jeter fan.

1B Nick Romano

Nick Romano was off to a blazing start last year, batting for a .366 average with 11 RBIs and three homers in just his first 12 games. His season was cut short though after suffering a torn ACL in a road game at Bethune-Cookman. Romano said the injury was "brutal" as far as being forced to watch the rest of the season from the dugout. He said his knee is now "100 percent." He said the team chemistry is "great." They're "going for it all" when it comes to goals. Asked who he's looking forward to seeing play, Romano mentioned RHP Najer Victor (FGCU transfer), LHP Jacob Marlowe, RHP Nolan Lepkoske and INF Drew Faurot. His favorite player growing up was Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox. "I liked his attitude and how he had fun on the field." The funniest guy on the team is Ben McCabe. Asked about John Rhys Plumlee, Romano said he is energetic and encouraging. Personal goals: "I want to do as much as I can to help this team win. This is my last year. I want to be the best teammate."



RHP Ruddy Gomez

Former St. Leo and Hillsborough CC pitcher Ruddy Gomez made his UCF debut last season, logging 21 total appearances with one start while posting a 4.03 ERA. Asked about the pitching coach change, Gomez said it's been "seamless" with Mike Maroth. He wanted to thank Nick Otte for the strides he made as a pitcher. "He did a lot for me." Individual goals aren't important. He just wants to win, especially since this will be his final college season. Gomez feels they have some "big time freshmen" like Cam Leiter. "What he's done in the fall and preseason is crazy... His talent level is off the charts." He loves the strong non-conference schedule. His favorite player growing up was Pedro Martinez. Gomez's mom is Venezuelan and his father is Dominican, so he's been watching baseball from a young age. He loved Martinez as a competitor.



2B Tom Josten