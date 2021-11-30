UCF Basketball ready for the challenge of No. 21 Auburn

Bruce Pearl's Auburn squad is 5-1, their lone setback being a double overtime loss to UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas. The Tigers are led by freshman phenom Jabari Smith , a 6-10 forward averaging a team-leading 16.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The 4-1 Knights are coming off a heartbreaking 65-62 home loss to Oklahoma last Saturday. Trailing by nine with a little more than three minutes left, UCF surged back to cut the deficit to just one with 48 seconds left. OU's Elijah Harkless hit a tough bucket with 20 seconds left to increase their lead back to three, then UCF was unable to counter.

-They had a good practice on Monday. It was as much as a "mental" practiced as physical. They watched a lot of tape beforehand.

-Dawkins says the team has to be "more determined" to play their own game. OU lulled them into playing a "possession by possession" game. UCF wants to play "a full-court, fast-paced game," not a half-court game, so they've got to "press better and trap harder." He thought OU was a veteran team and showed a lot of poise. "Give them credit."

-Isaiah Adams started the first game and has come off the bench in every game since. That alone is not particularly alarming due to UCF's depth and the elevation of C.J. Walker (UCF's best defender and improving offensive player), but Adams' minutes and overall impact have been dwindling. He shot 0-6 vs. Jacksonville with no points. He played 17 minutes, but committed five turnovers at Evansville. Then he played just six minutes with two turnovers and zero points against Oklahoma.

"I think he's trying to find his way," Dawkins said. "Isaiah is a talented player. One of our best competitors. It's a function of finding your niche. Finding what you can do to help us. He's gonna do that. I think right now he's learning how to fit in with a different group. Last year was a different team with not as much depth. Now he has different rotations in the lineup. He's learning how to maximize his opportunities. He will. It's just a process of getting comfortable."

-UCF defeated Auburn 63-55 last season, but obviously every year brings a different team. Freshman Jabari Smith is a difference maker.

"A lot of new players on that roster and talented players," Dawkins said. "One of the best players in the nation in (Jabari) Smith. I think he's projected to be a top three pick in the NBA Draft. So they have a really talented player and a number of really good guards as well. We have to be ready. We know they're going to play hard. They're a physical, tough team. We have to come in with the same mindset."

More on Jabari Smith: "He's a terrific player. He's fluid. He's versatile. He can step outside with a terrific stroke from beyond the arc. He can score on the low post. He's a very skilled big guy. 6-10, that's why I'm sure they're looking at him as a top three pick. We have to be ready to defend him. We have to try to limit his touches where we can. We have to make sure we make it hard for him. Don't give him anything easy. If he sees the ball go in easy, a player like that, they can run up a lot of numbers. We have to be ready to guard and step up to the challenge."

-Asked what needs to change from the OU game, Dawkins was frustrated with the turnovers and obviously that's something they have to limit. Defensively, he thought it was a poor game as OU shot close to 55 percent. "We didn't defend to the level we needed to."