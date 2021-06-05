UCF coaches made big impression with T.J. Bullard
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep hybrid linebacker TJ Bullard wanted to make sure his first college visit was to UCF. He spent Thursday afternoon on campus, checking our facilities and meeting with coaches.
"I got there around 2 o'clock and left around 6," Bullard said. "I saw everything, all the facilities. I talked to all the coaches including Coach (Gus) Malzahn. I took everything in. Met some of the players. I enjoyed it a lot."
UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams was with him the entire time. It was Williams that had offered him several weeks ago.
"I have so much respect for coach T-Will," Bullard said. "It was awesome meeting him in person. He has great energy to him. He's a guy I would love to play for. He welcomed me like family. It was cool just being there to continue building that relationship."
Bullard said they talked a little bit of football, but that wasn't the focus.
"I saw a little bit of film during the session," he said. "I would fit in as an outside linebacker, strong safety type. A hybrid linebacker. They like the way I run, my speed. A big thing is how I'm not afraid to hit. I come down and lower the boom. They love my versatility, how I can cover and rush the quarterback.
"We mostly talked though about how we are as people, not as much X's and O's. It was more getting to know each other."
He enjoyed meeting several players, particularly a couple linebackers, Tatum Bethune and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.
"They were all real cool," Bullard said.
Malzahn and his wife Kristi also sat down with Bullard and his family.
"It was amazing talking to him," Bullard said. "He obviously had great success at Auburn. It was a pleasure meeting him. He was very impressive. An overall great dude. I met his wife as well. She talked about being the team mom. She's very invested into the football team as well. I really liked being able to talk to them."
What stood out the most?
"I've seen a lot of campuses and stuff like that, everybody has great things," Bullard said. "But what stood out the most was how all the coaches lined up in front of the facility as soon as I got there. It was probably around 10 coaches too. They greeted me and my family, welcomed us in. The football is football, but the relationships I've built with the coaches is amazing. That was huge for me."
Bullard has also been offered by Louisville, South Florida, FAU, Dartmouth, Cincinnati, Penn, Colorado State, UConn, Yale, Appalachian State, West Virginia, FIU, Air Force, ECU, Buffalo, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Liberty, Army and Bowling Green.
He's planning a return visit to UCF on June 12 for Bounce House Weekend. A week later, he will head up to North Carolina to check out Wake Forest and Appalachian State.
No favorites list yet, but UCF would definitely be up there.
"I do truly love UCF," Bullard said. "It's only an hour away from home, which would be big for me. Coach T-Will is just an amazing guy. I respect him a lot. With UCF, I feel there are endless opportunities being in Orlando."
As for a commitment time frame, Bullard said it will happen whenever he feels "ready."
"I feel like I'll know when it's time," Bullard said. "Academics are huge. I want to be in a program that betters me as a person and a player. Wherever is the best fit is where I'm going."
