UCF coaches made big impression with T.J. Bullard

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep hybrid linebacker TJ Bullard wanted to make sure his first college visit was to UCF. He spent Thursday afternoon on campus, checking our facilities and meeting with coaches.

"I got there around 2 o'clock and left around 6," Bullard said. "I saw everything, all the facilities. I talked to all the coaches including Coach (Gus) Malzahn. I took everything in. Met some of the players. I enjoyed it a lot."

UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams was with him the entire time. It was Williams that had offered him several weeks ago.

"I have so much respect for coach T-Will," Bullard said. "It was awesome meeting him in person. He has great energy to him. He's a guy I would love to play for. He welcomed me like family. It was cool just being there to continue building that relationship."

Bullard said they talked a little bit of football, but that wasn't the focus.

"I saw a little bit of film during the session," he said. "I would fit in as an outside linebacker, strong safety type. A hybrid linebacker. They like the way I run, my speed. A big thing is how I'm not afraid to hit. I come down and lower the boom. They love my versatility, how I can cover and rush the quarterback.

"We mostly talked though about how we are as people, not as much X's and O's. It was more getting to know each other."

He enjoyed meeting several players, particularly a couple linebackers, Tatum Bethune and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.

"They were all real cool," Bullard said.

Malzahn and his wife Kristi also sat down with Bullard and his family.

"It was amazing talking to him," Bullard said. "He obviously had great success at Auburn. It was a pleasure meeting him. He was very impressive. An overall great dude. I met his wife as well. She talked about being the team mom. She's very invested into the football team as well. I really liked being able to talk to them."