In terms of recruiting visitors, UCF's Big 12 home opener against Colorado is shaping up to be the biggest in school history.

More than 100 prospects in total will converge on the Bounce House, all of them top prospects spread throughout the 2025-28 classes. The group includes nearly every UCF commit between the 2025/26 classes and many more the staff would like to close on in the coming weeks and months.



Here's a look at the expected attendees: