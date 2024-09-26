UCF-Colorado to be a mega recruiting showcase
In terms of recruiting visitors, UCF's Big 12 home opener against Colorado is shaping up to be the biggest in school history.
More than 100 prospects in total will converge on the Bounce House, all of them top prospects spread throughout the 2025-28 classes. The group includes nearly every UCF commit between the 2025/26 classes and many more the staff would like to close on in the coming weeks and months.
Here's a look at the expected attendees:
UCF Commits
2025 Targets
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news