UCF DB commit Elijah Keys calls official visit 'icing on the cake'

Elijah Keys has been locked in with UCF for a few months now, but this past weekend's official visit only reinforced that his decision was the right one.

A Class of 2026 defensive back from Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Fla., Keys committed to UCF in late March after making a couple spring practice visits. He returned to campus this past weekend for his official visit and left feeling even more certain about his future in Orlando.

"It went great," Keys said. "I loved everything about it, from the photoshoots to downtown Orlando with (UCF player) Antione Jackson, another DB. Just being a part of the scenery, man. Who wouldn't want to be in Orlando?"

Jackson, a current UCF defensive back and former top recruit himself, served as a mentor during the weekend.

"He told me recruiting is just a process," Keys said. "He always told me to be patient and talk to God about it. Him being that mentor for me really stood out. That's why I look at him more like a big brother than more like a teammate. I really appreciate him for that."

The visit was another strong affirmation of the decision he made back in March.

"Oh, it just solidified it," Keys said. "It put icing on the cake. It just showed, like, Orlando is the place to be. And you see it, it's going to come up."