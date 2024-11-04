Advertisement

Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling

RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 294 yards and another 3 TDs.

 • Philip Rossman-Reich
UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors

UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors

UCF is set to host key members of their 2025 recruiting class as well as future targets for Saturday's Space Game.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com

UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com

It's the Space Game on Saturday as UCF welcomes Big 12 newcomer Arizona to the Bounce House.

 • Brandon Helwig
Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week

Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week

Gus Malzahn said they have a pretty good idea who will start at quarterback, but will keep that info close to the vest.

 • Brandon Helwig
New Direction: Tim Harris Jr. set to lead UCF offense amid QB reassessment

New Direction: Tim Harris Jr. set to lead UCF offense amid QB reassessment

Tim Harris Jr.'s offensive coordinator title no longer has an asterisk attached.

 • Brandon Helwig

Published Nov 4, 2024
UCF DC Addison Williams talks big win vs. Arizona
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
Addison Williams resumed his role as UCF's primary defensive coordinator in the week leading up to Arizona. The defense played perhaps their best game of the season, limiting the Wildcats to just five rushing yards on 25 carries. Arizona's passing game, which features perhaps the No. 1 WR in the NFL Draft class, was held mostly in check.

