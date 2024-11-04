UCF DC Addison Williams talks big win vs. Arizona

in other news
Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling
RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 294 yards and another 3 TDs.
UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors
UCF is set to host key members of their 2025 recruiting class as well as future targets for Saturday's Space Game.
UCF vs. Arizona Football Preview with Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS.com
It's the Space Game on Saturday as UCF welcomes Big 12 newcomer Arizona to the Bounce House.
Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Arizona Week
Gus Malzahn said they have a pretty good idea who will start at quarterback, but will keep that info close to the vest.
New Direction: Tim Harris Jr. set to lead UCF offense amid QB reassessment
Tim Harris Jr.'s offensive coordinator title no longer has an asterisk attached.
Addison Williams resumed his role as UCF's primary defensive coordinator in the week leading up to Arizona. The defense played perhaps their best game of the season, limiting the Wildcats to just five rushing yards on 25 carries. Arizona's passing game, which features perhaps the No. 1 WR in the NFL Draft class, was held mostly in check.
